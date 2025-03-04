Kolkata, Mar 4 (PTI) A difficult season in the Indian Super League (ISL) notwithstanding, East Bengal would fancy their chances in their AFC Challenge League quarterfinal against FC Arkadag of Turkmenistan here on Wednesday.

The Red and Gold brigade are the only Indian team still active in AFC competitions this season and will look to go deeper in the tournament in which it has been unbeaten so far.

East Bengal had qualified for the third tier of men's AFC club competition by virtue of winning the 2024 Super Cup.

The Oscar Bruzon-coached Indian side topped Group A with seven points while Arkadag won Group B with six points. The second leg of the quarterfinals will take place on March 12 in Turkmenistan.

Despite a tough ISL season where they currently sit in eighth spot, East Bengal will consider themselves as the favourites with their passionate fans backing them.

East Bengal are going into Wednesday's match with just one defeat in the last seven ISL matches, including four wins, and will hope to take that form into Asia.

In FC Arkadag, the Kolkata Giants will have formidable opponents.

Another advantage for East Bengal could be that they are midway through their season while Arkadag are still be in pre-season mode.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Arkadag and East Bengal.

FC Arkadag are a new club having been founded in April 2023 but they have established themselves quickly. They have dominated domestically, winning the Yokary League, the top-tier league in Turkmenistan in 2023 and 2024.

They also won the Turkmenistan Cup in these two seasons, thus emerging as the strongest force in their country's club football.

