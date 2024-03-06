Palm Beaches [US], March 6 (ANI): Austin Eckroat became the fourth first-time winner in nine events this season, and also ended a long wait to become a winner on the PGA TOUR. It just took a day extra as the action at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches ended on Monday. It was his 50th start on the PGA TOUR.

Eckroat finished three shots ahead of Erik van Rooyen and Min Woo Lee to win the weather-delayed Cognizant Classic. He won 1.62 USD million, alongside a TOUR status for two years and a trip to the Masters for the first time.

Before the Masters, he also plays the Arnold Palmer Invitational and THE PLAYERS Championship along the way to Magnolia Lane.

Eckroat shot a final round of 4-under 67, finishing at 17-under 267.

He also moves from No. 94 to No. 17 in the FedExCup and qualifies for the Arnold Palmer Invitational via the Aon Next 10

He admitted being nervous but hid it well. He left PGA National on Sunday night when darkness stopped play with a one-stroke lead and was never caught. Back-to-back birdies on the 12th and 13th holes protected his lead, and a 12-footer for birdie on the par-4 16th pushed the edge out to three shots and eventually won.

Van Rooyen had his round of 8-under 63 on Sunday to finish at 14-under. Cameron Young (66), KH Lee (66), Shane Lowry (71), David Skinns (71) and Jake Knapp (66) all ended their rounds on Monday, all finishing at 13-under.

KH Lee was the top Asian finished at tied-fourth. Lee made three birdies in the five holes he played Monday.

Before Eckroat, the other first-time winners this season have been Nick Dunlap (The American Express), Matthieu Pavon (Farmers Insurance Open), Jake Knapp (Mexico Open at Vidanta).

The Monday finish was needed after a thunderstorm dumped nearly 2 inches of rain and brought lightning to the area Sunday afternoon, causing a 3 1/2 -hour delay in the final round. Of the 68 players who made the cut, 42 finished on Sunday. So, 26 returned on Monday to complete their final round. (ANI)

