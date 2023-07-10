Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) A ticket for the marquee World Cup semi-final match at Eden Gardens will cost a minimum Rs 900, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) said on Monday.

Tickets for the India-South Africa game and the semifinal would be in the range of Rs 900 (upper tier) to Rs 3000 (B, L Blocks).

Also Read | India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies: Check Predicted Indian 11 for Cricket Match in Dominica.

The other two denominations for the two matches would be Rs 1500 (D, H Blocks) and Rs 2500 (C, K Blocks).

The iconic 63,500-capacity stadium will host five matches in the World Cup.

Also Read | Al-Nassr vs Alverca, Club Friendly 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Pre-Season Football Match Live Telecast On TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Tickets for Bangladesh versus Qualifier 1 match will be the lowest in denominations of Rs 650 (upper tiers), Rs 1000 (D and H) and Rs 1500 (B, C, K, L).

For Pakistan's two fixtures against England and Bangladesh, the tickets will be Rs 800 (upper tier), Rs 1200 (D, H), Rs 2000 (C, K) and Rs 2200 (B, L).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)