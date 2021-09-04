London [UK], September 4 (ANI): Daniel Jarvis -- also known as Jarvo 69 -- who invaded the pitch on the second day of the ongoing fourth Test between India and England here at the Kennington Oval on Friday has been arrested on suspicion of assault as he collided with Jonny Bairstow.

The incident took place during the 34th over of the England innings which was being bowled by Umesh Yadav and the match had to be halted for five minutes.

Also Read | Leylah Annie Fernandez vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2021 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women's Singles Tennis Match in India?.

It was the third time in the series Jarvis has run onto the pitch. While it is understood that, on at least one previous occasion, the club involved simply ejected him from the ground, stewards at The Kia Oval held him until police arrived to make his arrest, as per ESPNcricinfo.

A statement from the Met Police read: "A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an incident at the Oval Cricket Ground on Friday, 3 September. He remains in custody at a south London police station."

Also Read | IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Stat Highlights: Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes Shine For England.

On Stumps India's score reads 43/0. England recovered very well from being 62/5 on day two, while India got through to Stumps without losing a wicket. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)