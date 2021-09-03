Despite minor scares every now and often, England have taken a lead in the 4th Test against India at the Oval Stadium in London. Returning to the starting XI, Ollie Pope made use of the opportunity given, scoring a gutsy half-century and forming partnerships with several players, to help England take an early advantage. The visitors end Day 2 on 43/0 and trail the match by 56 runs. India vs England, 4th Test 2021 Day 2 Highlights.

England had a difficult start to Day 2 as they lost Craig Overton and Dawid Malan in quick time but a partnership between Jonny Bairstow and Ollie Pope steading the innings for the hosts. Later Moeen Ali also contributed, helping England take a lead in the game. In reply, the Indian openers satrted well, giving India confidence heading into the third day. Meanwhile, we bring you some stats from Day 2 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2021.

Ollie Pope scored his 6th Test fifty

This was also Pope’s first Test half-century against India

Chris Woakes scored his 6th Half Century in Test cricket

England will be satisfied with their performance of Day 2 and will hope they can build on that on the third day. The series is currently tied at 1-1 and with the hosts having a slender advantage, they are aiming to go ahead on the five-game series. Meanwhile, India are aiming to bounce back from a defeat last time around.

