London [UK], August 11 (ANI): England's fast bowler Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire Test series against India, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Wednesday.

Seamer has sustained a tear to his right calf. He underwent an MRI scan in London on Wednesday lunchtime, which revealed a tear. Broad sustained the injury during the warm-up on Tuesday afternoon at Lord's.

Also Read | Lionel Messi In PSG Jersey Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online for All Paris Saint Germain Fans For 2021-22 Football Season.

"England have called up Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood as cover," the statement by ECB read.

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after rain played spoilsport on the final day of the Test. The visitors looked set for victory, needing 157 runs to win on the final day, with nine wickets in hand, but the weather gods had something else in mind.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Joins PSG: Xavi Reacts to Argentine's Transfer, Says 'It's Tough To See Leo With a Shirt Other Than Barcelona's'.

The second Test will take place on Lords from Thursday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)