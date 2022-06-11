Nottingham [UK], June 11 (ANI): New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Blundell have made history by scripting the highest fifth-wicket partnership for their side in the history of the longest format of the game.

The duo reached this accomplishment during the second Test against England at Trent Bridge at Nottingham.

Both Mitchell and Blundell have scored centuries for their side. By the time Blundell was dismissed by spinner Jack Leach for 106, the duo had already put up a stand of 236 runs, outdoing the previous record of Nathan Astle and Craig McMillan, who had put up a stand of 222 runs against Zimbabwe at Wellington in 2000.

Coming to the match, New Zealand are in a commanding position thanks to this partnership on Day two, session two of the match. Currently, they are 446/5 in 118 overs, with Mitchell (150*) and Michael Bracewell (17*) at the crease.

Will Young (47), Devon Conway (46) and Henry Nicholls (30) have made some other notable contributions to the Kiwis.

James Anderson is currently the leading bowler for England, with 2/54 in 22 overs.

The duo of Mitchell and Blundell is having a great run in the series so far. Mitchell scored 13 and 108 in the first Test at Lord's while Blundell scored 14 and 96 in that match as well.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 446/5 in 118 overs (Daryl Mitchell 150*, Tom Blundell 106, James Anderson 2/54) against England. (ANI)

