Visakhapatnam, Feb 3 (PTI) Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets as India dismissed England for 253 in their first innings after scoring 396 on the second day of the second Test here on Saturday.

Bumrah (6/45) notched up his 10th five-wicket haul, also crossing the 150-wicket milestone in his 34th Test match, to break the back of the England innings.

Also Read | Taskin Ahmed Requests Bangladesh Cricket Board To Not Consider Him for Tests: Report.

Kuldeep Yadav (3/71) and Axar Patel (1/24) were the other wicket-takers.

Opener Zak Crawley made a 78-ball 76, while skipper Ben Stokes scored 47. England still trail India by 143 runs. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal struck his maiden double century as India were all out for 396 in their first innings. James Anderson (3/47), Rehan Ahmed (3/65) and Shoaib Bashir (3/138) picked up three wickets each for England. Brief Scores: India: 396 all out in 112 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 209; James Anderson 3/47, Rehan Ahmed 3/65, Shoaib Bashir 3/138). England: 253 all out in 55.5 overs (Zak Crawley 76; Jasprit Bumrah 6/45).

Also Read | Shefield United vs Aston Villa Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)