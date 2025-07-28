Mumbai, July 18: England added all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for their fifth and final Test against India starting from Thursday at The Oval. The addition comes after Indian batters grinded it out with three magnificent tons from skipper Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, turning a 311-run deficit to a 114-run lead and securing a draw to keep the chances of a series draw alive going into The Oval. IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025: Jonathan Trott Feels ‘England Are Probably a Little Frustrated’ With Handshake Controversy in Manchester.

The England and Wales Cricket Board, in an official statement, said, "The England Men's selection panel has added Surrey all-rounder Jamie Overton to the squad for the Rothesay Fifth Test match against India at Kia Oval, starting on Thursday 31 July."

India's effort of batting 143 overs was tiring and took a mental and physical toll on the English pacers, and their frustration was evident in their remarks aimed at Sundar and Jadeja towards the match, during which they urged them to complete their centuries quickly and shake hands for a draw.

Coming to the match, England opted to field first. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (58 in 107 balls, with 10 fours and a six), Sai Sudharsan (61 in 151 balls, with seven fours) and Rishabh Pant (54 in 75 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 358 runs, with Stokes (5/72) troubling the visitors with timely wickets and not letting a massive partnership happen. Jofra Archer also took 3/73. Washington Sundar Reveals Message From Gautam Gambhir Before Batting on Day 5 of IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, Says ‘Just Fight for Entire Day Was Coach’s Message for Me’.

In the second innings, Zak Crawley (84 in 113 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Ben Duckett (94 in 100 balls, with 13 fours) produced a 166-run stand for the opening wicket, sending India on leather hunt. The presence of Joe Root (150 in 248 balls, with 14 fours) and Stokes (141 in 198 balls, with 12 fours and a six) aggravated Indian bowlers, who saw these two produce milestone after milestone on their way to a 311-run lead.

England was skittled out for 669 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja (4/143) being the pick of the bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah (2/112) had an off day at work. After Chris Woakes reduced India to 0/2, KL Rahul (90 in 230 balls, with eight fours) and skipper Shubman Gill (103 in 238 balls, with 12 fours) caused England's faces to tense, batting three sessions for an 188-run stand.

After these two were done, the spin all-rounder duo of Jadeja (107* in 185 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Washington Sundar (101* in 206 balls, with nine fours and a six) rattled and frustrated England with their resolve and wall-like presence, taking India to a 114-run lead, ending at 425/4 in a draw.

The series is still alive at 1-2, with the final match at The Oval to start from July 31.

England's Squad for the Fifth Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) - Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Gus Atkinson (Surrey), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Zak Crawley (Kent), Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey)Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

