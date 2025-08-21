London [UK], August 21 (ANI): England on Thursday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, scheduled to be held in India from September 30 to November, as per the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) website.

The tournament will mark the first ICC event under the leadership of Head Coach Charlotte Edwards and captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Sciver-Brunt takes over captaincy duties from Heather Knight, who has also been named in the squad as she continues her comeback from injury.

Sarah Glenn and Danni Wyatt-Hodge return to the ODI squad having missed out against India this summer. Glenn is among four specialist spinners selected and one of six players who will be featuring in their maiden ODI World Cup.

Squad regulars Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones, Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith retain their place as England aim to replicate their 2017 heroics.

Head Coach Charlotte Edwards expressed her delight at the squad announcement, highlighting the prestige of representing the country in a World Cup and the challenge of competing in India.

"Being selected to play for your country in a World Cup is one of the biggest honours in sport and I'm delighted for all the players named in the squad," Edwards said.

"Like all global tournaments, it will be a huge challenge, but we want to go as far as we possibly can in India, and I believe that if we play our best cricket, we can compete with anyone," she added.

"Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner, and we're lucky to be able to have such depth in this department. It's fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back. That does mean there's no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them," she further stated.

"It's also great to have Danni back in the squad, she's been in good form in domestic cricket and she'll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She'll be a huge asset for us. India is an amazing place to play cricket, and as a group, we have a huge opportunity to go and do something special. ODI World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport. They only come around every four years, and we're so excited to get over there to start our preparation," Edwards concluded.

The four-time Women's Cricket World Cup champions will be looking to add one more to their collection, having won the maiden event back in 1973 and subsequently in 1993, 2009 and 2017 as well.

They will begin their 2025 campaign against South Africa on October 3 in Bengaluru.

Squad: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge. (ANI)

