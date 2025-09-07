Southampton [UK], September 7 (ANI): England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler stands 43 runs away from reaching the 12,000 international runs for his country ahead of his side's third ODI against South Africa at Southampton.

If Buttler manages to reach this milestone, he would only be the seventh English batter to do so.

Currently, in 387 matches, Buttler has scored 11,957 runs at an average of 36.12, with a strike rate of 95.49, with 14 centuries and 73 fifties. He is England's seventh-highest run-getter ever.

In the ongoing series against South Africa, Buttler registered scores of 15 and 61 in the previous two ODIs. In 20 international matches this year, Buttler has scored 639 runs at an average of 35.50, a strike rate of over 113, with four half-centuries and a best score of 96.

In 57 Tests for England, Buttler scored 2,907 runs at an average of 31.94, with two centuries and 18 fifties in 100 innings, with a best score of 152*. His last Test for England came in 2022, but he has always been a prolific run-getter for the Three Lions in white-ball cricket.

In 193 ODIs, he has made 5,350 runs at an average of 39.05 and a strike rate of over 115, with 11 centuries and 28 fifties, with a best score of 162*. He is the fourth-highest T20I run-getter for England.

Also, Buttler stands as England's top run-getter in T20Is, further affirming his status as one of their greatest white-ball maestros. In 137 matches and 126 innings, he has scored 3,700 runs at an average of 35.92, with a strike rate of 147.05, with a century and 27 fifties. His best score is 101*. He is the fourth-highest run-getter in T20Is history.

At the top of England's run-scoring charts is Joe Root, with 21,637 international runs at an average of 49.62, 57 centuries and 114 half-centuries.

Coming to the series, England has already lost it 2-0 and will be aiming to win the final ODI for their respect. South Africa won the toss and opted to field first.

England (Playing XI): Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Codi Yusuf, Nandre Burger. (ANI)

