London, Sep 24 (PTI) The England women's team won the toss and opted to field against India in the third and final ODI at the Lord's on Saturday.

The final match of the series, already claimed by the visitors, is veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami's last outing in the international arena, and India would look to make it memorable by winning it and completing a clean sweep for the first time on English soil.

Before the start of the match, Goswami said, "Thanks to BCCI and Cricket Association of Bengal, my family coaches captains, thanks for this opportunity it's a special moment. I started in 2002 against England and ending in England. Most important thing is we are 2-0 up in the series."

Recalling her terrific journey, women's cricket's highest wicket-taker further said, "Each and every moment has a lot of emotions. In 2017 WC, we came back and fought, nobody initially thought we would get into the final, the way we played that tournament was something different.

"From there women's cricket in India, slowly gradually it picked up and now we have our own path and we can motivate young girls to play sports and have a career in cricket."

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia (w), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Dayalan Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (w/c), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Freya Davies.

