India Women and England Women face off against each other in the 3rd DI game of the three-match series. The cash will be played at Lord's in London on September 24, 2022 (Saturday) with the Women in Blue having a 2-0 lead. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Women vs England Women, 3rd ODI 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. Tammy Beaumont, England Opener, Says ‘Jhulan Goswami is An Absolutely Lovely Human. She's Been Great for the Game’.

This will be the final game for star Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami who has announced her retirement from the sport. The Women in Blue have been sensational so far and enter the match with a 2-0 advantage. England have lost the series but will be hoping to get back to winning ways and end the series on a high.

When is India W vs England W 3rd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

India Women vs England Women 3rd ODI ODI will be played at Lord's in London on September 24, 2022 (Saturday). The IND W vs ENG W cricket match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India W vs England W 3rd ODI 2022 on TV?

Sony Sports Network are the official broadcasters of the India Women's tour of England and will telecast the matches. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports channels to catch the India Women vs England Women live action on TV sets.

How to Get Free Online Live Streaming of India W vs England W 3rd ODI 2022?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of India Women's tour of England on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch IND W vs ENG W 3rd ODI live streaming online.

