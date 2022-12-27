London, Dec 27 (PTI) The England men's team will undertake its first tour of Bangladesh since 2016 when it travels to the country to play three One-day Internationals and an equal number of T20Is in March next year.

The tour will commence with three ODIs, the first two matches taking place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on March 1 and 3. The final match of the series will take place on March 6 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Also Read | Virat Kohli To Take Break From T20Is? Star Indian Batter Reportedly Makes Himself Unavailable for India vs Sri Lanka T20I Series.

The three-match T20I series will start on March 9 in Chattogram, with the final two matches, on March 12 and 14, scheduled to be played in Dhaka.

The last time the teams played a series was in 2016, when England won the ODIs 2-1.

Also Read | Latest Men’s Singles BWF Rankings: HS Prannoy Reclaims Career-Best Eighth Spot After Four Years.

The England squad is expected to play two warm-up fixtures ahead of the ODIs, the dates for which will be announced in due course, said an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.

"It is exciting that the England Men's white-ball squad will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016. The atmosphere generated in Dhaka and Chattogram for this eagerly-anticipated tour will be fantastic," said ECB interim CEO Clare Connor.

"There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)