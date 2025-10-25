Mount Maunganui [New Zealand], October 25 (ANI): England spinner Adil Rashid is just three wickets away from overtaking pacer Darren Gough to become Three Lions' second-highest wicket-taker in the 50-over format.

Rashid could achieve this upward movement in charts during his side's first ODI against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Currently in 155 ODIs, Rashid has 232 wickets at an average of 31.39, with best figures of 5/27, 10 four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. He is England's most successful spinner in ODIs.

The top two spots in the England ODI bowling charts are occupied by: James Anderson (269 wickets in 194 matches at an average of 29.22, best figures of 5/23, two five-fors and 11 four-fers), followed by Gough (234 wickets in 158 ODIs at an average of 26.29, with best figures of 5/44, 10 four-fers and two five-wicket hauls.

This year in 12 ODIs, England's star spinner has taken 27 wickets at an average of 20.74, with best figures of 4/63 and an economy rate of 5.71. He is the second-highest wicket-taker this year in ODIs and top-wicket taker for England this year in the format.

The three-match ODI series comes after a three-match T20I series, which England won 1-0, with two matches being washouts.

Squads: England Squad: Jamie Smith, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Sonny Baker, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Zakary Foulkes, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Mark Chapman, Nathan Smith. (ANI)

