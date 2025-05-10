London [UK], May 10 (ANI): England have slipped to eighth place in the ICC Men's ODI rankings following the annual update last week, raising concerns about their direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup, as per Wisden.

The rankings update with each match and series played, but annual update reduces the impact of matches older than a year and completely removes results from over three years ago.

As a result, England, despite climbing to No. 2 in the Test rankings, dropped to eighth in ODIs. Between May 4, 2024 and May 4, 2025, they managed just three wins in 14 ODIs, giving them a win/loss ratio of 0.272 -- better only than Nepal and Bangladesh in that period.

This decline could affect their path to the next World Cup. The 2027 edition will feature 14 teams. South Africa and Zimbabwe have already secured their spots as co-hosts. Namibia, another host, won't get automatic entry because only ICC Full Member hosts get that benefit.

Eight other teams will qualify directly through the ODI rankings, excluding the host nations. These rankings will be locked in on March 31, 2027. As it stands now, the teams making the cut would be India, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, England, and West Indies.

The remaining four places will be filled via a qualifying tournament. This event will feature 10 teams, including the next two in the rankings after the top eight and hosts -- currently, that would be Bangladesh and Ireland.

England, currently just one ranking point ahead of ninth-placed West Indies, are not out of the danger zone yet. The two sides are set to face off in an upcoming three-match ODI series, and the results could cause further changes in the standings. A series loss could see England drop below West Indies and edge closer to the Qualifier danger zone.

If England fall below eighth by the cut-off in 2027, they will have to go through the World Cup Qualifier -- a risky route. The West Indies took that path for the 2023 edition and failed to qualify after being knocked out by Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

While England are still likely to reach the tournament even if they go through the qualifiers, it opens up uncertainty -- something new ODI captain Harry Brook will be keen to avoid. England have never missed a 50-over World Cup, and ensuring that record remains intact will be a top priority moving forward. (ANI)

