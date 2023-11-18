Glasgow (Scotland), Nov 18 (AP) Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will miss Norway's European Championship qualifying game against Scotland on Sunday with what the national team's doctor described as a painful foot injury.

Haaland was hurt when playing in Norway's 2-0 win over the Faeroe Islands in a friendly on Thursday.

“Unfortunately, I am missing tomorrow's game against Scotland. Wishing the boys all the best. Now treatment and trying to get back asap,” Haaland posted on social media Saturday.

Team doctor Ola Sand said the foot injury had left Haaland in pain and with restricted movement.

Sunday's game in Glasgow won't affect either team's qualifying chances. Scotland has already qualified for next year's European Championship in Germany and Norway is third in the group and can't qualify automatically, though it still has a chance of reaching the playoffs.

The injury had initially been described as a possible recurrence of an earlier ankle injury. Haaland came off with an ankle injury in the 6-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on November 4. He started in City's next game three days later.

City, the leader, plays second-place Liverpool when the Premier League returns on November 25. Haaland has 13 goals in 12 Premier League games for City this season. (AP)

