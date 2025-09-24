Manchester City will return to action in the English Carabao Cup 2025 as they will take on Huddersfield Town in their third-round encounter away from home. Huddersfield Town have entered the third round, on the back of solid victories against Leicester City and Sunderland, despite not being in the Premier League anymore. They will definitely throw a challenge to Manchester City, who are not having a very good run across competitions. Manchester City have suffered two defeats so far in the Premier League 2025-26 against Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton. They are coming out of a draw against Arsenal and will look to gain some winning momentum from the match against Huddersfield. Erling Haaland Breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Record, Becomes Fastest Player To Score 50 UCL Goals During Manchester City vs Napoli UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Match.

Erling Haaland and Manchester City didn't have a great 2024-25 season. They missed out on both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League and also lost in the FA Cup 2024-25 final against Crystal Palace. Haaland scored 20 goals across all competitions. Despite that, in the Huddersfield Town vs Man City match, Haaland remains the biggest hope for the fans for goals. While Man City's base is created by the likes of Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden, Haaland still remains their biggest outlet for goals. Fans eager to know whether Erling Haaland will feature for Manchester City in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 match against Huddersfield will get the entire information here.

Will Erling Haaland Play Tonight in Brighton vs Manchester City English Premier League 2025-26 Match?

Erling Haaland came off the pitch on the 76th minute of the Arsenal vs Manchester City Premier League 2025-26 game. He complained of a back pain. Due to that it is quite certain that Erling Haaland will not feature in the playing XI of Manchester City against Huddersfield Town. EPL 2025–26 Points Table Updated.

Coach Pep Guardiola has already confirmed that there will be rotation in the playing XI of Man City in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 game due to a demanding last week which included a big match and UCL commitments. Pep Guardiola revealed that Haaland was in the recovery session yesterday, he didn't train. He hoped that Haaland can be back for next weekend.

