Patna (Bihar) [India], May 6 (ANI): For the first time in the history of the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG), esports will be stepping into the spotlight as a demonstration event. Scheduled to be held in Bihar from May 4 to May 14, KIYG 2025 will host its esports competitions from May 6 to May 7 at the Patliputra Sports Complex, featuring popular titles such as Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), Street Fighter 6, Chess and eFootball on both mobile and console.

The esports lineup at KIYG 2025 features titles from mobile, console, and strategy-based formats like chess, reflecting a deliberate effort to cater to diverse gaming audiences. This move also signals a broader national recognition of esports as a legitimate sporting pursuit on par with traditional disciplines, a direction that India has been moving toward with increased pace.

Also Read | KKR vs CSK Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 Match 57.

While BGMI remains the most popular esports title in India, Chess stands out as a particularly noteworthy addition to KIYG 2025. Once considered a purely traditional sport, Chess has increasingly found a home in the esports world, most recently as part of the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, which boasts a prize pool of USD 1.5 million (Rs 12.6 crore) for the title. NODWIN Gaming, a leader in South Asia's esports and gaming ecosystem, has been one of the pioneers of this shift in India. In 2021, the company organised the Chess Super League, featuring national and international stars and also hosted Chess tournaments at DreamHack India 2024 across rapid and blitz formats.

"The inclusion of titles like BGMI, Street Fighter 6, Chess, and eFootball in the Khelo India Youth Games 2025 signals a big step forward for grassroots esports in India," says Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming. "It's encouraging to see esports standing shoulder to shoulder with traditional sports, and the addition of Chess - bridging classical and digital strategy shows how in tune this initiative is with global trends. But this isn't just about tournaments. It's about creating real opportunities to discover talent from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, places that have been overlooked for too long, thus building the foundation for a future where Indian gamers don't just participate, they dominate on the world stage."

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Slams Commentators For Being Unhappy Over His Appointment As Team India Head Coach, Calls Them Out In Talk Show (Watch Video).

Further underscoring the growing stature of Indian Chess in esports, S8UL, a global force in esports and gaming content, has signed Grandmasters Aravindh Chithambaram and Nihal Sarin to compete at the EWC 2025. In addition to Chess, S8UL will also field players in Street Fighter 6, as well as EAFC25, Call of Duty Warzone, Tekken 8, and Apex Legends at the prestigious tournament.

Animesh Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO of S8UL believes that the inclusion of titles like Street Fighter 6, Chess, and eFootball console in KIYG 2025 reflects a thoughtful push to diversify beyond mobile gaming and build a more well-rounded competitive ecosystem. "It is especially encouraging to see Street Fighter 6 and Chess recognised through a government-led initiative, at a time when S8UL will be representing India in these very titles at the upcoming Esports World Cup. This development is crucial for identifying and nurturing talent across a range of platforms and genres from the grassroots level. Such proactive support from the authorities is a strong indicator of the growing legitimacy of esports in India and a positive sign for the industry's future," he adds.

The roots of esports entering the mainstream have already been visible across various states. Before its inclusion in KIYG 2025, the state of Bihar actively embraced the esports movement by organising the Bihar State Esports Open Championship and the Bihar Inter School and College Esports Championship over the past year. States like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Nagaland have also taken proactive steps to support and formalise grassroots esports programs.

Mikhail Bhuta, Co-Founder and Tech Lead, Dirtcube Interactive LLP, remarked, "Including esports in the Khelo India Youth Games is a practical step toward building a grassroots ecosystem for new-age sports. We believe that through this program, we'll soon see national esports heroes rise from across the country and bolster India's representation on the global stage. With this being the inaugural season, we envision having Made-in-India esports-based games be part of KIYG's future seasons."

With S8UL participating in Chess and Street Fighter at the EWC 2025, India has already been making waves on the international stage in eFootball, with Pavan Kampelli winning the bronze medal at the 2024 Asian Esports Games in Bangkok.

Esports will be an official medal sport at the 2026 Asian Games and the first-ever Olympic Esports Games is scheduled to debut in 2027. These developments mark a global shift toward legitimising esports within mainstream sporting culture.

KIYG 2025 featuring esports will help identify, nurture and empower gaming talent from the ground up. With both state and national bodies supporting the push, the future of Indian esports looks brighter than ever. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)