London [UK], January 25 (ANI): Essex County Cricket Club appointed Donovan Miller as the Club's Pathway Fast Bowling Lead Coach, the ECCC announced on Tuesday.

A former Essex 2nd XI player, Miller has a huge amount of coaching experience around the world which included stints as Head Coach for Caribbean Premier League side the Jamaica Tallawahs and Jozi Stars in South Africa's Mzansi Super League. In 2019 Miller also assisted England's World Cup preparation and worked closely with the Ashes squad.

The 43-year-old coach will work closely with the Academy Director and Player Pathway Manager to identify, develop and transition a strong pool of fast bowlers whilst leading on selection and identification of fast bowlers during the assessment phase within the pathway.

Miller has also previously worked with several current Essex first-team bowlers, including Jamal Richards, Sam Cook, Jamie Porter and Aaron Beard who have all graduated through the Club's academy system.

"I want to thank Essex Cricket for giving me this opportunity. I have been involved with the County in different roles for several years and it's an environment I know very well with there being some exciting talents right throughout the pathway," Miller said in an official statement released by ECCC.

"The chance to help develop the next generation of bowlers excites me. Furthermore, the County is very flexible regarding the franchise work I have been involved with and continue to encourage me to gain more experience abroad. I was in the final interview process for a Head Coach role with another First-Class County however, when this opportunity comes along at a County I call home, I decided to take on the role," Miller added. (ANI)

