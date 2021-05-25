London, May 25: England manager Gareth Southgate on Tuesday picked a 33-man provisional squad for the upcoming Euro 2020. Uncapped trio of Aaron Ramsdale, Ben Godfrey and Ben White have been named England's provisional squad for the showpiece event, with the final 26-player selection due to be named by June 1.

According to England Football, Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who missed March's opening 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, have been called up while Jack Grealish also returned having been ruled out of those same matches.

England's Euro 2020 campaign begins on June 13 against Croatia at Wembley Stadium, where they also take on Scotland and Czech Republic in the group stage. Earlier this month, European football's governing body UEFA increased the squad lists from 23 players to 26 for Euro 2020 to "mitigate the risks of teams facing a shortage of available players" as coronavirus continues to rage. England Manager Gareth Southgate Announces 33-Man Provisional Squad For Euro 2020.

England's Provisional Euro 2020 Squad in Full:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Manchester United), Sam Johnstone (West Brom), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Sheffield United)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Wolves), Ben Godfrey (Everton), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Ben White (Brighton).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (West Ham, on loan from Manchester United), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds), Declan Rice (West Ham), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Aston Villa), Mason Greenwood (Manchester United), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

