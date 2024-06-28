Euro 2024: Germany Aims to Ride the Host-Nation Buzz Against Denmark for Quarterfinal Spot

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Germany takes on Denmark in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday. Germany will have to make changes in defense for the game as it tries to carry the host-nation buzz deeper into the knockout stages. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) in Dortmund. Here's what to know about the match:

Jun 28, 2024
Euro 2024: Germany Aims to Ride the Host-Nation Buzz Against Denmark for Quarterfinal Spot
Germany Footballer Antonio Rudiger (Photo Credits: @DFB_Team_EN/X)

    Jun 28, 2024
    Dortmund (Germany), Jun 28:  Germany takes on Denmark in the round of 16 at Euro 2024 on Saturday. Germany will have to make changes in defense for the game as it tries to carry the host-nation buzz deeper into the knockout stages. Kickoff is at 9 p.m. local (1900 GMT) in Dortmund. Here's what to know about the match: Match facts— This is the only game in the round of 16 that features two unbeaten teams. Germany finished top of Group A with wins over Scotland and Hungary and a draw with Switzerland. Denmark drew all of its games against Slovenia, England and Serbia.

    — Germany was eliminated by eventual runner-up England in the round of 16 at Euro 2020 and hasn't won a knockout game at a major tournament since Euro 2016.

    — Denmark went all the way to the semifinals at Euro 2020 before losing to England, its biggest success since winning the European title in 1992.

    — Three games into its Euro 2024 campaign, the German team hasn't yet ignited quite the same kind of patriotic fervor that it had at the 2006 World Cup. Flags have been popping up across the country and crowds in the stadiums are vocal, though, so a win over Denmark for a quarterfinal spot could build momentum.

    Team news— Germany will have to rethink the center of defense following a one-game suspension for Jonathan Tah and a hamstring injury for Antonio Rüdiger. Nico Schlotterbeck is set to replace Tah, while Waldemar Anton could make his first Euro 2024 appearance if Rüdiger can't play.

    — Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand — no relation to coach Kasper Hjulmand

    — is suspended after picking up two yellow cards. Thomas Delaney could replace him.

    — With six days between its last group game and the clash with Denmark, Germany had the benefit of extra rest. Coach Julian Nagelsmann gave his players a day off with their families Tuesday. Denmark was playing that day and had two days fewer to rest.

    By the numbers— Kai Havertz is on course to make his 50th appearance for Germany. He has started all of Germany's games so far at Euro 2024. Teammate Joshua Kimmich can play his 90th international game.

    — Striker Niclas Füllkrug has scored 13 goals in 19 games for Germany and, being a Borussia Dortmund player, should get an especially warm reception from the Dortmund crowd.

    — Denmark hasn't beaten Germany since 2007, but three of their last four games have been draws. The most recent was 1-1 in a Euro 2020 warmup.

    "I think the stadium is something very special because it's simply the biggest in Germany, the most atmospheric in Germany. ... We have triggered a little euphoria in Germany and are now trying to spread it. And I think if we play a good game, then all the fans will be happy and can cheer us on." — Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck, who plays his club soccer in Dortmund.

    "I really love football here in Germany. And playing against Germany there, with the Danish team - can't be better, I can't wait. It's a great team. But we are great team as well. And when we play big nations we always step up.” — Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Denmark National Football Team Euro Euro 2024 Germany Germany national football team Germany vs Denmark UEFA UEFA Euro 2024 UEFA Euro 2024 Quarterfinal
