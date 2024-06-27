Cristiano Ronaldo is 39-year-old while Lionel Messi recently turned 37. While both players are playing in their ‘dawn year’ their passion, ability and quality are unmatched. Cristiano Ronaldo, playing in the Saudi Pro League has set new records with his clinical finishing abilities. Lionel Messi on the other hand is also breaking records in MLS (Major League Soccer), scripting history with his wizardly gameplay. ‘Continent apart’, it's hard to imagine both players facing each other, but the current international competition can make this happen. Chile 0–1 Argentina, Copa America 2024: Lautaro Martinez Scores Late As Lionel Messi and Co Seal Quarterfinal Spot.

Things are going well for two of the biggest stars in football - Lione Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in their respective competitions. Cristiano Ronaldo, captaining the Portugal National Football Team in the UEFA Euro 2024 has topped Group F despite their recent loss against the Georgia National Football Team while Lionel Messi-led Argentina National Football Team also qualified for the quarterfinal of the Copa America 2024 tournament. Their teams are in great form and this sparks a ‘dream match’ for the fans. Here is how the two GOATs of the Football world can meet up next in a competitive fixture.

Possibilities of Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi Face-Off Happening

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ruled the football fans' hearts for over two decades and is seen as one of the most ‘entertaining and fierce rivals’ with the talents offered by both these megastars. Fans always enjoyed matches between these stars with both nearly performing equally in those fixtures. But since their departures from Europe, the encounters between two juggernauts dried up and fans had to settle for friendlies between Ronaldo’s club Al Nassr and Messi’s clubs - Paris Saint Germain and Inter Miami. Even those ‘friendly’ fixtures were much more hyped and followed than European competition matches. But the stars could finally face off in a competitive fixture and here is how this is possible. Cristiano Ronaldo Provides Record Assist as Portugal Clinch 3-0 Win over Turkey at UEFA Euro 2024, Enter Pre-Quarterfinals By Topping Group.

Lionel Messi’s side is in the quarterfinals of the Copa America 2024, meaning the Argentina National Football team is just three games away from winning back-to-back continental titles. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal National Football Team also advanced to the last 16 of the UEFA Euro 2024 leaving them just four matches in the competition for their second Euros title. If both teams can win their respective continental title, they will face each other in Finalissima 2025 - a competition between European and South American champions. This would be the best and perfect competition to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Portuguese colours and Lionel Messi in ‘Argentine Blue’ playing for an international title. Argentina won the last Finalissima beating Italy in 2022.

