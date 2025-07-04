Geneva, Jul 4 (AP) Sweden swept past Denmark yet again on Friday, winning 1-0 at the Women's European Championship for a third victory this year over its near neighbor.

One month after a 6-1 rout in Stockholm, Filippa Angeldahl's smart finish of a neat passing attack in the 55th minute was enough for an impressive Swedish team on another hot evening in Switzerland.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

Angeldahl severely tested Denmark goalkeeper Maja Bay Ostergaard to save a long-range free kick in the first half and beat her with more power in the second.

The midfielder exchanged passes with captain Kosovare Asllani — making her 200th appearance for Sweden — before striding on to shoot low past Ostergaard's dive.

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

Denmark star forward Pernille Harder's shot from distance rattled the Sweden crossbar in the 81st.

Later Friday in Group C, favored Germany was playing Poland in St. Gallen.

It was the third time Sweden and Denmark opened a Women's Euros facing each other and it ended 1-1 in both 2005 and 2013.

Sweden beat Denmark twice in a Nations League group this year, starting with 2-1 in Odense in February. That time, Harder was marked toughly by veteran Sweden defender Magdalena Eriksson who has been her partner since 2014.

Eriksson was a surprise absence from the lineup on Friday due to a muscle strain lingering since a warmup game. She was ably replaced by 38-year-old Linda Sembrant, playing her 157th game for Sweden. (AP) AM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)