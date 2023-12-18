Europe's top teams are waiting to discover who they will be playing in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The draw takes place from 1100 GMT at UEFA headquarters on Monday and it includes eight former champions who have combined to win 33 of the 67 titles since the European Cup started in 1955. Among them is defending champion Manchester City, who was a group winner along with Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. Pep Guardiola ‘Pleased and Excited’ by Manchester City’s Prospect of Securing FIFA Club World Cup 2023.

They'll be facing the following teams who were second in their groups: Copenhagen, PSV Eindhoven, Napoli, Inter Milan, Lazio, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig and Porto. In the last 16, teams cannot play an opponent from their own country or a team they already faced in the group stage. There's no country protection after that.

