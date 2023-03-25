Hobart, Mar 25 (PTI) Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has indicated that he is likely to take up a coaching job following his retirement from all forms of cricket recently.

Paine, who captained Australia in 23 Tests following his elevation to the post in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering saga in Cape Town, had stepped down as skipper days before the start of the 2021-22 Ashes series at home when he was accused of sending lewd text messages to a Cricket Tasmania official earlier on in his career.

Paine, 38, played his last domestic career game for Tasmania against Queensland in Sheffield Shield here last week.

"It's an emotional time when you move on from something that you love doing and you care deeply about, but I'll still be involved in the game of cricket," Paine was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au, hinting he would explore possibilities of making a career in coaching.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who had retreated into a shell for more than a year following the sexting scandal, had returned to play for Tasmania last year despite not having a state contract.

"I just wanted to have one more year with Tassie (Tasmania) and finish on a positive note with some good memories," said Paine, who played 35 Tests and an equal number of ODIs for Australia.

"To come back and do that, it was nice to finish on my home ground," he added.

The veteran cricketer, who succeeded Steve Smith as captain after the latter was banned for a year for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018, added it's been an emotional time since he decided to retire from the game.

"My phone has been going berserk, from all around the world as well, which is nice. It's made me a bit emotional reading some of the messages and social media stuff people have sent. I came in the doors at Cricket Tasmania when I was 12 years old... 26 years ago, which is a long time," said Paine, who had received his Baggy Green at Lord's from Ricky Ponting in July, 2010.

Paine had made his debut against Pakistan, where he was capped alongside Steve Smith in 2010. He helped Tasmania to its first Sheffield Shield title in 2006-07 in the company of Damien Wright and Michael Di Venuto.

"To play in that (Tasmanian) team with Damien Wright, Michael Di Venuto and Dan Marsh and guys I looked up to and them having long careers and never being able to win, I think that was a real moment I'll never forget," he said.

"For myself and George Bailey and Hilfy (Ben Hilfenhaus) to come into that side and help those older guys win a Sheffield Shield ... was something I'll hold very closely for the rest of my life," he added.

