Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 4 (ANI): The inaugural edition of the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' is set to bring together a stellar line-up of world-class javelin talent from India and across the globe.

Scheduled for July 5, 2025, at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, the event marks a significant milestone in Indian athletics.

Also Read | Highest Test Scores In An Innings: From Brian Lara To David Warner, A Look at Top 10 Highest Individual Scores in History of Longest Format of Cricket.

As a World Athletics-sanctioned Gold-level meet, the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' will be India's first international javelin competition. The event is officially sanctioned by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), according to JSW Sports release.

In the lead-up to the competition, a press conference was held today featuring Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, India's promising javelin thrower Sachin Yadav, Germany's Thomas Rohler, and Kenya's Julius Yego.

Also Read | Sophia Hutchins, Caitlyn Jenner's Close Friend and Manager, Dies at 29 in Tragic ATV Accident Near Malibu Home.

Speaking at the conference, Neeraj and the athletes expressed their collective optimism and commitment to delivering a world-class competition--one that aims to inspire the next generation of Indian athletes and elevate the profile of javelin in the country.

"It feels great that such an event is happening in India and that such good athletes have come here to compete together. I am very excited for this event. Organising and playing together is tough. I have always focused on playing, but now I have to take care of everything. As an organiser, I have to think about all these small things. I like it. Thank you to the Karnataka Government and everyone supporting us. A big thank you to the JSW team for their support--they are working very hard with us," Neeraj Chopra said, emphasizing the significance of the event.

Thomas Rohler, the German javelin star, added, "We are thankful just to be here. For us international athletes, I think it is a pleasure and a joy to come to a country that is really on the rising edge of javelin. So, it is also a special moment for all of us. It was not difficult at all [to decide on playing the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic']. We got in touch about the meet quite early in the season. I was like, 'Yes, I'm going to do it.' Because for me, it's quite a special year--coming back on the bigger stages after years of troubles and injuries. So, I was like, 'Yes, I'm going to take this opportunity."

Reflecting on the opportunity to learn and grow from this experience, Sachin Yadav said, "First of all, I would like to thank Neeraj for inviting me to this competition. I am very excited to play. The world's best players are here, and I will be competing with them--that too, in India. I am feeling very good to be part of this historic event. When I got the message, I couldn't believe it was Neeraj who had invited me for the competition. I felt very proud."

Julius Yego, the Kenyan javelin champion, added, "Firstly, I want to say thank you to India for supporting [Neeraj] Chopra in this initiative. You might see it as a small event, but it is actually very big. You know, when I was growing up, we thought of javelin as a European event. It is no longer confined to one region. With Neeraj coming up with this initiative, the event has grown even bigger. When my manager informed me about this event by Neeraj Chopra, the next thing I said was, 'Yes, I have to go to India because Chopra is my good friend.' The rest is history."

The 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' is set to showcase a world-class line-up of elite javelin throwers from across the globe, with athletes from Germany, Brazil, Sri Lanka, the USA, Czech Republic, Poland, and India. Adding to the excitement, the event will also feature a spectacular light show and live music performances, creating an electrifying atmosphere for all in attendance.

As the countdown to the 'Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025' continues, anticipation is building among fans. With a high-calibre roster and an immersive event experience, the competition promises to deliver an unforgettable celebration of athletic excellence--a must-watch for sports fans across the nation, the release said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)