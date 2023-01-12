Rourkela, Jan 12 (PTI) India will have to be wary of less-experienced Spanish players in their tournament-opener since "experience is a bit overrated" in major tournaments like World Cup, home team's coach Graham Reid said on Thursday.

Most of the Spanish players have played less than 100 international matches while India has a mix of experienced players -- who have played more than 100 matches -- and youngsters also.

The former Australian international said it is not necessary that having experienced players will lead to a terrific show. He also maintained that there is no substitute of playing "best" hockey on the day.

"It is our home World Cup, we have to play our best. That is the key for us to win this tournament, which we think we can," Reid said at the pre-match press conference.

"Experience is a little bit overrated sometimes in big tournaments like this and we have to play our best, that is the key.

"Beware of Spain as they can perform much higher than what they think they can. There is nothing to lose (for them) and (you should) watch out for them. That is the reality."

World number six India open their campaign against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda Stadium on Friday in Pool A. The hosts next play England (January 15) and Wales (January 20).

Captain Harmanpret said it's a good opportunity for the Indian players to win the World Cup at home.

"It is advantageous to play in India as the home crowd will support us. The World Cup is very important, it comes once every four years. You don't know when you will play the World Cup in India again. You have to avail the chances and try to win matches.

"It is a good opportunity for us to win the World Cup. We have been doing well in the last one year, we are fit and experienced. Our plan is to keep the focus from the first match itself and execute our plans," he said, adding that all the players in the team are fit for selection.

