The 2021 F1 calendar will feature a brand-new race in Saudi Arabia as the city of Jeddah will host the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in November 2021.

The event will see the world's best drivers and constructors battle on city streets in a spectacular night race.

The 2021 race, the first in a long-term partnership between Formula 1 and the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), will take place on Jeddah's corniche, which runs along the banks of the Red Sea, providing a stunning coastal backdrop for a full weekend of live motorsport, entertainment and culture that will take over the second biggest city in Saudi Arabia.

The remainder of the 2021 F1 schedule is set to be announced in due course.

"We are excited to welcome Saudi Arabia to Formula 1 for the 2021 season and welcome their announcement following speculation in recent days. Saudi Arabia is a country that is rapidly becoming a hub for sports and entertainment with many major events taking place there in recent years and we are very pleased that Formula 1 will be racing there from next season," said Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1.

"The region is hugely important to us and with 70 per cent of the population of Saudi Arabia being under 30, we are excited about the potential to reach new fans and bring our existing fans around the world exciting racing from an incredible and historic location. We will be publishing our full provisional 2021 calendar in the coming weeks and this will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval," he added.

Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al Faisal Al Saud, the Minister of Sport said Saudi Arabia is accelerating forward and the speed, energy, excitement of Formula 1 perfectly reflects the transformational journey the country is on. "As we've witnessed in recent years, our people want to be at the very heart of the biggest moments in live sport and entertainment. And they don't come any bigger than Formula 1," he said.

"No matter where in the world it's held, Formula 1 is an event that brings people together to celebrate an occasion that goes far beyond sport. We look forward to sharing this unique experience and sharing Jeddah with the world. For many Saudis this will be a dream come true," he added. (ANI)

