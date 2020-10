Silverstone (England), Oct 21 (AP) Formula One driver Lance Stroll said he intends to race at the Portuguese Grand Prix this week after finishing a period of self-isolation following a positive test for the coronavirus.

Stroll, who drives for Racing Point, pulled out of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring a day before the Oct. 11 race because he felt unwell and said Wednesday he later tested positive for COVID-19.

In a post on Instagram, Stroll said he spent 10 days at home in self-isolation with mild symptoms and returned a negative test on Monday.

"I feel in great shape," the Canadian driver wrote, "and I can't wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal."

Stroll, who was replaced by Nico Hülkenberg at the Eifel GP, is in ninth place in the drivers' standings on 57 points.

The first practice at Algarve is Friday. (AP)

