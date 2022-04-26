Pune, Apr 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Riyan Parag and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Harshal Patel were involved in a fiery exchange of words after the former battered the RCB pacer for 18 runs in the final over to steer his side to a defendable total of 144 for 8 in an IPL match here on Tuesday.

Parag, who played an unbeaten 56-run knock off 31 balls, smashed Patel for a boundary and two huge sixes in the final over to take RR to a decent total after being sent in to bat.

Soon after Parag clobbered a Patel delivery over deep mid-wicket boundary, both the players had heated exchange, forcing one of RR players to calm down the bowler.

Some words were also exchanged between a few players of both the teams as they left the ground.

Parag single-handedly took his side close to the 150-run mark with his unbeaten half-century, which is his highest score in IPL. He struck three boundaries and four sixes during his knock.

Patel ended up with figures of one for 33 from his four overs.

