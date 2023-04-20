Mohali, Apr 20 (PTI) Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis stuck half-centuries and were involved in a 137-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 174 for four in their IPL match against Punjab Kings here on Thursday.

Kohli, leading the side as du Plessis is an impact player for the match, struck a 47-ball 59 studded with five fours and a six, while Du Plessis made 84 off 56 deliveries, with five fours and an equal number of sixes.

Also Read | Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction: Google Win Probability Picks CSK to Beat SRH in IPL 2023 Match 29.

Harpreet Brar emerged the leading PBKS wicket-taker with figures of 2/31 in three overs.

Sam Curran led PBKS for the second consecutive match as Shikhar Dhawan is nursing a shoulder niggle. England batter Liam Livingstone finally got the nod in the playing XI along with Nathan Ellis.

Also Read | ‘Playing Another Final Would Be Great’ Says Suresh Singh Wangjam Ahead of Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Super Cup 2023 Semifinal Clash.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 174/4 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 59, Faf du Plessis 84; Harpreet Brar 2/31).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)