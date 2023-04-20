Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 29 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai on April 21, 2023. Chennai’s IPL 2023 season is going well, the MS Dhoni-led unit has registered three wins and two losses after playing two games. Their last match ended in a victory when they defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets in a close encounter to record their third win of the season. Batting first, Chennai posted a mammoth total of 226 on board thanks to Devon Conway and Shivam Dubey’s magnificent fifties. Defending 227, their bowlers, especially Tushar Deshpande (3-fer), did well to restrict RCB to 218. Virat Kohli Becomes First Captain to Reach 6500 Runs in T20s, Achieves Feat During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), on the other hand, are finding it hard this season. The Aiden Markram-led unit has registered two wins and three after playing five games. Their last game ended in a defeat as they lost the match against Mumbai Indians by 14 runs. Bowling first, Hyderabad allowed Mumbai to post a challenging total of 192. Chasing 193, only batter Mayank Agarwal (48) managed to come good with the bat, otherwise, all other batters crumbled under pressure and lost wickets at regular intervals.

Ahead of the all-important clash between Chennai and Hyderabad, cricket fans and pundits from all across the world started making their own predictions on who will be the winner for the IPL 2023 match between CSK and SRH, with search engine Giant, Google, also making its opinion. And, according to Google’s prediction, the ultimate winner for the IPL 2023 game between Chennai and Hyderabad is Chennai. 'Captain Kohli Is Back!' Twitterati Can't Keep Calm After Virat Kohli Returns As RCB Captain in IPL 2023 Match Against Punjab Kings.

As per Google’s Win Percentage, the Chennai Super Kings side are the favourites with 55% winning chance and it is also justified, considering their form in the recent matches. The prediction further states that Hyderabad got 45% chance of winning the match, stating that the upcoming match might be a one-sided affair. It is a close prediction and considering the depth of both teams, we can expect a nail-biting contest. However, there is also possibility that Hyderabad may go on to beat Chennai, provided if Hyderabad put up their best performance.

