Sports News | FC Goa Suffer Second Straight Defeat After NorthEast United Secure 2-0 Win

Margao, Feb 21 (PTI) FC Goa suffered their second straight loss as NorthEast United FC beat them 2-0 in the Indian Super League here on Wednesday.

A 69th minute opener by Tomi Juric was followed by a set-piece situation 11 minutes later where Nestor Albiach headed in a corner that took a deflection off FC Goa defender Odei Onaindia to result into an own goal to double their lead.

The Gaurs' 12-game-long unbeaten streak was snapped by the Mohun Bagan Super Giant at the same venue last week.

They must have hoped to bounce back against a Highlanders unit that has endured middling success so far in the campaign.

However, Juan Pedro Benali & Co. struck back strongly from their 4-2 loss to the Mariners previous weekend with a clinical performance that saw them keep a clean sheet on Wednesday.

NorthEast United FC have been given a boost since striker Tomi Juric joined them in January, and the forward scored his fifth goal in four matches with a spot-kick that he converted with ease.

Juric boasts of a tall frame, but he was fleet footed enough to smartly earn a foul off Seriton Fernandes as the game was about to enter its final 20 minutes.

There was never any doubt about who would step up for the penalty, and Juric drilled the ball into the bottom right corner when FC Goa goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh dived incorrectly towards the left.

Unfortunately for the visitors though, Juric had to be stretchered off the field soon afterwards, as he appeared to have picked up a knock. The extent of the injury is still unknown and it could have massive repercussions on NorthEast United FC and their prospects moving forward.

