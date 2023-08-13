Florida [US], August 13 (ANI): Following his side's nine-wicket loss to India in the fourth T20I, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell said that his side failed to bat well in middle overs, especially against spin.

India sealed off a comfortable 9-wicket victory for the visitors to level the five-match T20I series against West Indies on 2-2 at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Saturday.

"It is a pretty good batting surface. We were maybe 10-15 runs short. Having said that, Hetmyer (Shimron Hetmyer) and Hope (Shai Hope) played well. There is quality bowling in our unit. We did not stick to our plans, you will always find yourself under pressure against quality batters," said Powell in a post-match presentation.

"From the start of the series, we always knew it is gonna come down to how we bat against spin. We did not bat well in the middle overs. If we can improve against spin, then we will do well. It is 2-2, both teams have played well to reach where they are. Tomorrow is the final and in a final, I would back West Indies. I am feeling okay and ready to lead the guys again tomorrow," he added.

India has levelled the series 2-2 with this win, with one more game to go, which will be played on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, West Indies was reduced to 57/4 in 6.5 overs by the duo of Arshdeep Singh and Kuldeep Yadav.

Shai Hope (45 in 29 balls with three fours and two sixes) and Shimron Hetmyer helped WI cross the 100-run mark. Hetmyer finally clicked on the white-ball tour, scoring 61 in 39 balls, consisting of three fours and four sixes. He and Odean Smith (15* in 12 balls) helped WI reach a total of 178/8 in 20 overs.

Arshdeep (3/38) and Kuldeep (2/26) were the best bowlers for India, offering a cocktail of spin and pace that had WI in trouble in the initial stages. Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mukesh Kumar had a wicket each.

Chasing 179, India got the start they were just looking for. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill took full advantage of the flat, batting-friendly nature of the surface and piled up runs, taking the team to the brink of a win single-handedly.

The 165-run opening stand between the duo ended with Gill dismissed by Romario Shepherd for 77 off 47 balls, consisting of three fours and five sixes. Jaiswal (84* in 51 balls with 11 fours and three sixes) and Tilak Varma (7*) helped India chase the total with three overs to spare. Jaiswal earned the 'Player of the Match' award for his performance. (ANI)

