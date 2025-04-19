Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 19 (ANI): Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel felt his side fell 10-15 runs short and couldn't finish the game the way they wanted, despite bowling "decently" against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Delhi Capitals were steamrolling through Rajasthan and looked destined to effortlessly cross the 220-run mark, considering the firepower in their arsenal. GT slowed down the scoring rate in the middle overs to put pressure back on DC's shoulders.

Also Read | PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025, Chandigarh Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

With 173/4 on the board on the 17th over mark, Delhi decided to accelerate to set a daunting total for GT. In their attempt to shift through the gears of death, DC's blueprint blew apart. GT rattled Delhi's plans and derailed them from the track, which was supposed to lead them to a 220-plus run target.

A late and swift 37-run surge from Ashutosh Sharma lifted Delhi to 203/8, which fell 15-20 runs short of what Axar had expected. The Delhi skipper was satisfied with their effort with the ball but felt things could have been much tighter if they had created more chances. Despite falling to a 7-wicket defeat, Axar assured that they won't dwell too much on the setback in Ahmedabad.

Also Read | LSG 130/4 in 15.5 Overs | RR vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Aiden Markram Falls For 66.

"We were 10-15 runs short. When we tried to accelerate, we kept losing wickets. We couldn't finish the way we wanted. We did bowl decently. Had we managed to create a few more chances, things could have been closer. It was a matter of a couple of hits. We won't think much about this loss," Axar said after the match.

During GT's pursuit of a 204-run target, Jos Buttler's flamboyant 97* assisted the Titans in chiselling out a 7-wicket triumph that took them to the top. It was a classic Buttler knock that came straight out of the vault.

Delhi tried to hunt for answers to put the in-form Buttler to silence but failed miserably in their attempts. To add to DC's woes, GT's impact substitute Sherfane Rutherford lived up to the title and swayed the momentum in favour of the hosts with his 40(30).

To finish things off, Rahul Tewatia played a flashy cameo and entertained the crowd by smoking the ball into the stands for a towering maximum on the first ball of the final over. He edged the next delivery to send it racing towards the boundary rope to finish the game with a 7-wicket triumph for GT. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)