London [UK], May 15 (ANI): Manchester City striker Ferran Torres broke Barcelona captain Lionel Messi's record to become the youngest player ever to score a league hat-trick under manager Pep Guardiola.

The Spain winger achieved the feat when he struck the treble for newly crowned Premier League champions Manchester City against Newcastle on Friday.

Argentine superstar Messi had scored a hat-trick for Guardiola's Barcelona in a 5-0 LaLiga win over Tenerife 11 years ago.

The 21-year-old Torres helped Manchester City beat Newcastle in a seven-goal thriller (4-3). The victory also set a new English record of 12 successive away victories in the league.

Newcastle took the lead through Emil Krafth (24), who headed Jonjo Shelvey's corner past City debutant Scott Carson for his first Premier League goal.

Shelvey then hit the bar with a free-kick before Joao Cancelo (38) kick-started a three-minute turnaround, his shot finding the net with the help of a deflection.

Torres' superb volleyed back-kick gave the visitors a 42nd-minute lead but Joelinton fired Newcastle level from the penalty spot after he had been fouled by Nathan Ake.

In the second half, Steve Bruce's team took the lead courtesy of a second penalty, this time scored by Joe Willock (62) on the rebound, but the hosts were behind within four minutes.

Torres (64, 66) converted Gabriel Jesus' cutback from close range to level and then reacted quickest to the loose ball after Cancelo had hit a post to complete a fine hat-trick.

The win took Man City's tally to 83 points while Newcastle stays at 16th position with 39 points from 36 matches. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)