New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): In a major boost for motorsports in India, the FIA-backed Formula Regional Indian Championship and Formula 4 Indian Championship are set to make their debut in the country.

The championships will commence in February 2022, across 4 cities -- New Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. The F4 Indian Championships and Formula Regional Indian Championships, which will be based on F3 cars, are both certified by the FIA. In a first for India, FIA Super License points will be given to winners of these championships, bringing Indian racing talent one step closer to Formula 1.

Also Read | Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Only Interested In Signing PSG Forward.

Additionally, the Indian Racing League will run as a support race to Formula Regional and F4 India. It is also expected to act as a feeder series to promote talent to the two FIA licenced championships.

An investment of 100 crore has already been made so far into cars and setting up street circuit infrastructure, which will be India's first-ever FIA Graded Street Circuit in Hyderabad. In addition to Armaan Ebrahim and Aditya Patel, former Formula 1 driver Narain Karthikeyan and cricket legend Kapil Dev have come on board as mentors and advisors for the business.

Also Read | Pacos De Ferreira 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Twitterati Troll Spurs for Falling To Shock Defeat in First Leg of Inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22.

The championships will be hosted by Racing Promotions Private Limited (RPPL). Joint MD, RPPL, Armaan Ebrahim in a release stated "It is great to finally have world-class equipment and race cars on our home soil. We welcome Akhilesh and Navjeet to our company, and look forward to building a series of championships that enable Indian drivers to compete at the highest level globally and will make Indians a force to reckon with in the motorsport world."

Commenting on the launch, Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) President Akbar Ebrahim said: "The introduction of the Formula Regional India certified by the FIA to be followed by the F4 India certified by the FIA is certainly a landmark moment for Indian Motorsport, the FMSCI and the promoters, Racing Promotions Pvt Ltd. (RPPL). The FIA Single Seater Commission and the FIA World Motorsport Council approved the two championships last month. Not only will both these championships provide a truly international platform for Indian drivers who can now race at the international level competing against international drivers in their own country, but it also comes with a huge bonus package which is the FIA Driver points. The FMSCI would like to congratulate Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman RPPL, Navjeet Gadhoke, Vice Chairman, RPPL and the entire Racing Promotions team for putting together such a phenomenal package which will take Indian Motorsport to much higher echelons." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)