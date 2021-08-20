Tottenham Hotspur suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Pacos de Ferreira in the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo made wholesale changes to the side that defeated Manchester City 1-0 in their Premier League a few days ago, And that backfired terribly as the Premier League side succumbed to a loss that has made Twitter users come up with hilarious memes. Luis Silva was the goalscorer for the hosts as his strike before half-time was the difference maker between both sides. Pacos de Ferreira 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs Suffer Shock Defeat In UEFA Conference League 2021-22 First Leg (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Nuno handed new signings Christian Romero and Pierluigi Gollini their debuts and they didn't have a good time on the pitch. The London side was defeated and now, they need to win the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League fixture at home against the same opponents to secure qualification to the next stage. While the club is still finding it difficult to handle the entire situation regarding their star player Harry Kane, this defeat adds to their woes at the start of their European campaign this term. Check out some of the reactions that came up on Twitter following this result:

'A laughing stock'

No better duo than Spurs and being a laughing stock. In Europe's third tier competition yet can't save themselves from banter😭 — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 19, 2021

A first for Spurs

Tottenham become the first English club to lose games in each of the Champions League / European Cup, the Cup Winners' Cup, the Uefa Cup / Europa League, the Intertoto Cup & the Europa Conference League. — Richard Jolly (@RichJolly) August 19, 2021

Pacos De Ferreira posted this video right before the match!

Spurs really lost to the team that posted this before the game 😂😭😂 pic.twitter.com/Slk0RFncvL — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) August 19, 2021

A tale of two matches

✅ Beat Manchester City on Sunday ❌ Lose to Pacos Ferreira in the Conference League on Thursday Typical Tottenham... pic.twitter.com/7nZD3OB3r5 — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) August 19, 2021

This Twitter user brutally trolled the London side!

Got a bit worried after we beat City, good to have you back Spurs 🤍 — Alex (@xAlexTHFC) August 19, 2021

The Europa Conference League is the newest addition to European football this season and Spurs are the first English side to feature in this competition. They would be under pressure to secure a favourable result next Thursday and Nuno Espirito Santo would hope that his side would come up with a much-improved performance.

