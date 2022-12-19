Lionel Messi finally lifted the FIFA World Cup as his side beat France 4-2 on penalties in the final at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. After the game ended at 3-3 after the Extra Time, Argentina prevailed in penalties. Meanwhile, Neymar took to Twitter and congratulated his PSG teammate and wrote, "Felicidades Hermano" in Spanish, which translates to "Congratulations Brother" in English. Kylian Mbappe Consoled by French President Emmanuel Macron After France's Loss to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, Video Goes Viral!

Neymar's Tweet

