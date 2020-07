Zurich, Jul 29 (AP) FIFA has ratified a coronavirus relief plan that will make $1.5 billion available to soccer communities and national associations around the world.

All of the 211 FIFA member associations will receive a $1 million grant “to protect and restart football” and can access interest-free loans of up to $5 million.

Each member association will also receive an additional $500,000 grant for women's soccer during the plan's third phase.

The massive spending plan aims to help men's and women's professional soccer as well as youth and grassroots soccer through a system of grants and loans.

Each of the six soccer confederations will also receive a grant of $2 million.

FIFA expects to make the funds available by January 2021. (AP)

