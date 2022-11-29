Kannur (Kerala) [India], November 29 (ANI): Nibras, a diehard Argentinian fan burst into tears when Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. Now for his pains, Nibras is getting a sponsored trip to Qatar to watch the FIFA World Cup, with a chance to meet his hero, Messi.

The defeat by Saudi Arabia (1-2) in the FIFA World Cup group stage was unbearable for Argentina fans. After the shocking loss, Nibras, an eighth-grader from Kasarkot Thrikaripur, is one of many Argentina fans who burst into tears. The phrase "there is still a game left, it is not over" by Nibras went viral on social media.

Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in the second match of the group, keeping Nibras' pre-quarterfinal hopes alive in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. Now, Nibras will be brought to Qatar by a travel agency based in Payyannur in the Kannur district to watch the World Cup.

Nibras now has the opportunity to fly to Qatar to watch Argentina's pre-quarterfinal match. Argentina is second in Group C with three points, three points behind Poland, which has four points. Argentina fans are hoping for a victory in their final group game against Poland on December 1.

Nibras claimed that all of the family members support Argentina. Kunju Nibras learned to play football as a child and Argentina is his favourite team, and Messi is his favourite player. Messi is a favourite of Nibas and his family.

"I am very happy I don't even know what will happen when I see Messi. I am fully excited. Argentina played by learning from mistakes. So all the next games will be super," Nibras told ANI.

If Lionel Messi's team does not want to rely on the outcome of the other game, they must win. A win could also secure first place.

Poland and Argentina will lock horns for a place in the knockout stages of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974. As both teams came on the back of victories in the previous game, these two national teams will have to do the same in order to advance to the tournament's last 16. (ANI)

