Al Rayyan [Qatar], December 7 (ANI): Following his side's loss to Morocco in their FIFA World Cup round of 16 match, Spain boss Luis Enrique said that his contract is going to end but he is happy with the team and federation.

Morocco knocked out 2010 World Cup winners Spain, thrashing them 3-0 in a penalty shootout to storm into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday in a crucial round-of-16 clash.

On his future with Spain, Enrique was quoted as saying by Sky Sports, "I do not know the decision. This is not the right time to speak about my future, this is not relevant, not important. My contract is going to end but as you know I am very happy at the national team and with the federation. I need to think what is best for me and the national team."

Enrique said on the penalty shootout: "It is my responsibility. I picked the first three penalty-takers, and then they could decide themselves. But the first three were my decision, and I would have done the same thing again. The only thing I wished I could do was to take Bono out and put another goalkeeper in there."

"It is the most difficult thing, playing against a team like Morocco who are hard workers. The penalties cost us, but I am very proud of the team and all the players. I am very sorry about the result but I congratulate Morocco," concluded the boss.

Spain started the match dominating as they controlled the initial minutes with greater possession. Morocco was awarded a free-kick in the 19th minute with Sergio Busquets committing a foul. The free-kick taken from 25 yards did not yield a goal as the ball went over the bar, failing to dip enough.

Marco Asensio made a brilliant run for the Moroccan box in the 26th minute blazing past the defenders but could not convert his attempt at the goal as he was bound by a tight angle and was able to only find the side-netting.

Morocco made an attempt through Noussair Mazraoui in the 33rd minute as the player tried to score through a long-range kick but was kept at bay by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Spain looked to attack at any opportunity they found but the Moroccan defence kept their cool and defended superbly to avoid the 2010 champions from taking the lead. '

The Morocco players did find themselves within close range of the Spanish goal a few times in the dying minutes of the half but were unable to convert their chances.

A spirited effort from the Moroccans saw them keeping at par with the 2010 World Cup winners as the half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

The second half saw both teams raising the bar and turning on the heat as they looked to take the lead, which had eluded them in the first half. The game got more intense with every passing minute.

Dani Olmo created the first chance for Spain as he hit on target from the free kick but Bono saw that the ball didn't let the ball find the back of the net.

Spain upped the ante by pushing forward in the hope of a goal but the resolute Moroccan defence stood like a wall to deny the Spanish team the lead.

Both teams produced moments of brilliance in the game but none could find the net as the second half also ended 0-0, with the game extending into extra time.

Spain and Morocco were unable to break the deadlock in spite of an additional 30 minutes of play as both teams failed to grab their chances to score. The game went into the penalty shootouts to decide the winner.

Morocco scored on their first kick through Sabiri but Spain's Sarabia found the post to help Morocco take the lead. Ziyech scored for Morocco again to give the African nation a 2-0 lead. Spain faltered again as Soler failed to put the ball past the keeper.

The score read 2-0 in the favour of the Moroccans and it looked like they would seal the game through the next kick but Simon kept Spain in the game as Badr Benoun missed to score.

Sergio Busquets had a lot riding on his shoulders as Spain looked to score their first goal but the captain was unable to find the goal with Bono making yet another safe.

Achraf Hakimi took the fourth kick for Morocco and placed his team in the quarter-finals as he scored through a Panenka kick. (ANI)

