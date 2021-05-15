Lausanne, May 15 (PTI) The FIH Hockey Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina, scheduled on May 22 and 23, was on Saturday postponed due to travel restrictions imposed in the wake of a fresh surge in COVID-19 cases worldwide.

Argentina could not arrange for an alternative route after travel restrictions were put in place in the Netherlands via which they were to reach Belgium.

"This is due to the current international travel restrictions in place in the Netherlands – where the Argentinian teams were supposed to travel to reach Belgium - for South American countries because of the COVID-19 pandemic," world body FIH said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, despite all efforts to find alternative flights, no solution could be found."

Consequently, FIH and the hockey national associations of Belgium and Argentina are currently looking at all potential options to play these matches at a later date.

The Belgian women's national team will play their FIH Pro League matches against the USA as planned, in Antwerp.

