Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 15 (ANI): Spain beat India 3-1 in a tough FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 (Men) here at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

While Sukhjeet was the lone scorer for India, Borja Lacalle (28'), Ignacio Cobos (38') and Bruno Avila (56') scored for the Spanish side to begin their India leg on a high, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Though India was eager to get off the blocks with an aggressive attack in the first quarter, they employed high press to restrict the Spanish players from making any headway early in the game. There were plenty of opportunities India created in the opening quarter, with a PC coming their way as early as the third minute of the game.

But Jugraj's flick did not make the post and was cleared by Spain's first rusher. In the 14th minute, India came close to a 1-0 lead when an acceptable pass by Abhishek was picked up brilliantly by Lalit Upadhyay, who made a brilliant run. But when he looked up to see if he could make an assist, no one was inside the circle, forcing him to take the shot anyway, but it went wide off-target.

The second quarter saw Suraj Karkera coming in place of Krishan Pathak at the goalpost, and he was exceptional in his efforts when he made a fine save in the 18th minute. This goal attempt showed that Spain was ready to build on the momentum and trouble the Indian defence. They constantly pressed forward and successfully penetrated the circle, but Karkera stood firm in the post. For India's forwardline, Abhishek and Sukhjeet remained the cynosure, creating several chances.

Eventually, Sukhjeet fetched India's opening goal in the 25th minute. It was a dramatic goal, as Sukhjeet could not trap the assistance of Jarmanpreet Singh at first but managed to recover quickly to take a reverse shot on goal. In only the following minute, India won a PC but could make much of the chance to double their lead. Meanwhile, Spain equalised in the 28th minute through Borja Lacalle. It didn't help India's cause when they missed converting from another PC in the 29th minute, ending the second quarter with a 1-1 stalemate.

There was plenty of action at the start of the third quarter, with Spain keeping Krishan Pathak busy in the goalpost. While they earned a PC, Pathak saved it in the 33rd minute, while another was saved in the 35th minute. While Spain's field goal was disallowed in the 37th minute, as the ball touched the feet of a Spanish forward before going into the net, they scored a clean one in the 38th minute through a PC. Though Borja Lacalle's trap was poor, he kept the ball possession and found Ignacio Cobos, who made no mistake in putting the ball in.

The 2-1 lead gave Spain good momentum going into the last quarter. While India's woes with PC conversion continued, Spain scored a critical goal in the 56th minute, a game-winner for them. A rookie mistake by Harmanpreet, as he attempted to take the aerial pass from Spain's possession, resulted in conceding a PC. Though the Indian side argued the call, the umpire remained adamant. Bruno Avila slotted the ball with a brilliant drag-flick, scoring his maiden international goal.

India would be disappointed with the result but will vie to bounce back on Sunday when they take on Spain in the doubleheader. (ANI)

