The Indian Women's Hockey Team will play their sixth game of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 on Wednesday when they take on the Netherlands at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, Rourkela. The Indian Women's Hockey Team has had a tough time at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 having lost four of their five matches. After suffering a 1-2 defeat in their first match against China, the Indian Women's Hockey team went on to lose 1-3 to the Netherlands and 0-3 to Australia before beating the United States 3-1 in their final match of the Bhubaneswar leg. In their first match of the Rourkela leg, India took the lead early in the game but China came back strongly to win the game 2-1. Indian Women’s Hockey Team Suffers 1–2 Loss to China in FIH Pro League 2023–24.

"We haven't got the results we have wanted but I believe we have what it takes to put on a good show and get a few points on our side. I think we are playing well in patches so if we can get more consistent with that, we can definitely go on to win more games," said Indian Women's Hockey Captain Savita.

While the World's No.1 team the Netherlands has had the edge over the Indian Women's Hockey Team, the latter has shown glimpses of what they're capable of throughout the tournament. The results haven't been in India's favour but they will look to turn it around and go up the table when they play the Dutch on Wednesday.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team Chief Coach Janneke Schopman said, "The Netherlands is a quality side but we are not short on talent or ability. We will be patient while keeping the intensity of our hockey high and try to convert any scoring opportunities we have." FIH Hockey Pro League 2023–24: Hockey India Congratulates Skipper Harmanpreet Singh on Earning 200 International Caps.

The Indian women's hockey team will face the Netherlands at 19:30 IST on February 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)