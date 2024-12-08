Buriram (Thailand), Dec 8 (PTI) The Idemitsu Honda Racing India Team duo of Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban overcame a strong challenge to move up to 17th and 22nd position respectively in Race 2 of Round 6 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship here on Sunday.

After Saturday's race, Chennai's Quintal started strong from the 18th position and finished 17th with a total time of 19:24.225.

Mohsin, starting from 23rd on the grid, tackled the challenges well to cross the chequered flag in 22nd position. He completed the race with a total time of 19:41.457.

Despite putting in their best effort, both the riders were unable to secure any points for the team.

The team concluded the round with a total of 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

"Starting from 18th and finishing 17th today was a tough race. After yesterday's race, I was prepared to put up a strong fight and bring in more points for the team. I adjusted my strategy to focus on consistency, moving forward cautiously to avoid mistakes.

"Unfortunately, we finished without earning any points. With the last round concluding today, we remain optimistic about achieving a better score for the team in the future," said Quintal.

