Chelsea take on Tottenham Hotspur in what promises to be a feisty London derby in the Premier League 2024-25. After a shaky start, the Blues have found their mojo and gained a lot of momentum by registering a string of consistently top performances, that have translated into victories. Chelsea now sit second on the Premier League 2024-25 points table and have established themselves as a solid contender in the title race. Enzo Maresca and his men are just seven points off Liverpool. Everton vs Liverpool Premier League 2024–25: Merseyside Derby Postponed Due to Bad Weather.

Tottenham Hotspur will aim at returning to winning ways, after having not tasted success since beating Manchester City last month. Since that victory at the Etihad Stadium, Ange Postecoglou have played two draws and suffered a defeat in three games. The poor run has left Tottenham Hotspur on the 11th spot on the Premier League 2024-25 points table and a win can reignite their push to claim a spot in European competition.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Lineups For Premier League 2024-25 Match

Tottenham Hotspur enter this match on the back of a 0-1 loss to Bournemouth and a string of poor results, has seen Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou make some changes, which include the likes of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven returning to the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI. Also, James Maddison has been replaced by Heung-Min Son. Premier League 2024–25: Alex Iwobi Scores Brace As Fulham Beat Brighton 3–1 To Go Sixth in EPL Standings.

Chelsea on the other hand, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badiashile form the central defensive pairing. Nicolas Jackson will continue to lead Chelsea's attack with Cole Palmer behind him.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI vs Chelsea: Fraser Forster, Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son.

Chelsea Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur: Robert Sanchez; Moises Caicedo, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella; Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez (c); Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2024 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).