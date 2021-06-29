Gros Islet [St Lucia], June 29 (ANI): Aaron Finch-led Australian side on Tuesday arrived in St Lucia for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies.

Australia and West Indies are slated to lock horns in five T20Is and three ODIs, beginning July 10.

The official handle of Windies Cricket tweeted pictures of the Australian side arriving in St Lucia and it captioned the post as: "A warm West Indian welcome to the Australian team as they touched down in beautiful St. Lucia earlier this afternoon! @CricketAus and the #MenInMaroon will play T20Is at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground followed by ODIs in Barbados."

Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, and Pat Cummins requested not to be considered for various reasons for Australia's upcoming tour.

Steve Smith has been rested to fully recover from an elbow complaint that flared during the Indian Premier League. The following tour will be crucial for the preparation for Australia's T20 side ahead of the World Cup in October and November.

Tasmania's Nathan Ellis and New South Wales' Tanveer Sangha will join the tour as traveling reserves and further their international experience with an Australian squad.

After the series against West Indies, Australia is slated to play five T20Is against Bangladesh in Bangladesh.

Australia squad for West Indies and Bangladesh tour: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Wes Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey, Dan Christian, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Mitchell Marsh, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa. Traveling reserves: Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha. (ANI)

