New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Saturday confirmed that all five hockey players who tested positive for coronavirus are doing well and are being attended by their in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government.

The doctor from the state government has been deputed on the request of SAI. On Friday, men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Jaskaran Singh, Varun Kumar, and Krishan B Pathak had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Also Read | Alviro Petersen in War With Cricket South Africa Over 2015 Ram Slam Match-Fixing Scandal, Alleges Investigation Was Biased.

"The five hockey players housed in NCOE Bengaluru, who tested COVID positive on August 7, are doing well. They are being attended to by SAI's in-house doctor as well as one doctor from the state government, who has been deputed on SAI's request," SAI said in an official statement.

SAI has also got on board a few expert doctors from Manipal Hospital, who have also attended to the players.

Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma Get Engaged: Indian Spinner Shares Roka Ceremony Pics With Choreographer Fiance and Family.

"The vitals of the players like temperature, oxygen levels have been monitored and all five players have been found to be mild symptomatic cases. Except for one the other four players did not have a fever. They are doing fine and we have put them on immunity boosters and other support medicines," Dr. Avinash HR, who has been deputed by the state government and diagnosed the players today, said in a statement released by SAI.

The SAI has also said that routine investigations as per protocol will be conducted by doctors till the vitals of the players is normal again.

To ensure that the five athletes have 24-hours access to the SAI authorities on campus, two SAI officers have been earmarked to exclusively monitor the athletes and cater to their requirements.

"I am constantly in touch with all five of them and they are doing fine. SAI has made every arrangement to give them the best care. The chefs are making special dishes for them as per their choice, beyond the mess menu, and the athletes are very happy about it," men's hockey team coach Graham Reid said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)